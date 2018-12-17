Police: Teen injured during shootout arrested on existing charge

A 16-year-old who was shot in the foot during an apparent shootout on Main Street on Saturday night was arrested after receiving treatment because there was a warrant for his arrest, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to 601 Main Street in reference to a shooting that had just occurred in the area. Police said they noticed a group of minors trying to put the injured teen in a Maserati, but they told him he couldn't leave the scene.

The teenager told police he was at a high school party inside Oak Forest Vintage and when he went outside an unknown person began shooting. He said he ran toward Main Street and noticed his friend with a handgun. The teen then took the handgun from his friend and began to shoot at the other suspect, according to a police report. The teenager said at some point he was shot in the right foot.

Police said the original shooter fled the scene and hadn't been located as of Monday afternoon.

The injured teenager received treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital and was arrested afterward. Police said they learned he was wanted for residential burglary.

Officers said they secured the crime scene location and located approximately 30 to 35 shell casings throughout the parking lot. Police also said nine vehicles were damaged by gunfire.