Trump, lawyer again excoriate investigators

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Giuliani is categorically ruling out the possibility of a presidential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Giuliani told “Fox News Sunday” that an interview would happen “over my dead body.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON -- With a number of inquiries moving closer to the Oval Office, President Donald Trump and his attorney unleashed a series of attacks Sunday, questioning the investigators' integrity while categorically ruling out the possibility of a presidential interview with the special counsel.

Trump and Rudy Giuliani used Twitter and television interviews to deliver a series of broadsides against special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in New York. Giuliani said he was "disgusted" by the tactics used by Mueller in his investigation into Russian election interference, including securing a guilty plea from former national security adviser Michael Flynn on a charge of lying to federal investigators.

Trump, Giuliani said, would not submit to an interview by Mueller's team.

"They're a joke," Giuliani said on Fox News Sunday in reference to the investigators. "Over my dead body, but, you know, I could be dead."

The special counsel, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, has continued to request an interview with the president. Last month, the White House sent written answers in response to the special counsel's questions about possible collusion. The White House has resisted answering questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Giuliani sarcastically said that the only thing left to ask the president was about "several unpaid parking tickets that night, back in 1986, '87, that haven't been explained."

If the president officially refuses an interview request, the special counsel's team could theoretically seek to subpoena him to compel his testimony. Such a move would almost certainly trigger a court fight.

The Supreme Court has never directly ruled on whether a president can be subpoenaed for testimony in a criminal investigation, though justices have said that a president can be forced to turn over records that have been subpoenaed and can be forced to answer questions as part of a lawsuit.

Last week, Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting he issued hush-money payments to women who alleged that they had sexual trysts with Trump. Prosecutors and Cohen say he acted at the president's direction, which Trump and Giuliani deny.

Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly tried to paint Cohen as untrustworthy, with the former New York City mayor calling him a "pathological liar."

"Which is the truth?" Giuliani said of the competing stories from Trump and Cohen. "I think I know what the truth is. Unless you're God, you'll never know what the truth is."

Trump and Giuliani have also accused prosecutors of intimidating the president's associates into making false claims.

"Remember, Michael Cohen only became a 'Rat' after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started," Trump tweeted Sunday. "They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY'S OFFICE!"

It was not a break-in. The FBI, executing a search warrant obtained from a judge, conducted a raid in April on Cohen's home, office and hotel room and seized records on a variety of matters, among them a $130,000 payment made by Cohen to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. The application for the warrant was approved by high-ranking officials in the Justice Department.

In response to Trump's comment, former FBI Director James Comey tweeted: "This is from the President of our country, lying about the lawful execution of a search warrant issued by a federal judge. Shame on Republicans who don't speak up at this moment -- for the FBI, the rule of law, and the truth."

Prosecutors have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange the payments to buy the silence of Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 campaign. Federal prosecutors in New York say the payments amounted to illegal campaign contributions because they were made at the height of election season to keep voters from learning of Trump's alleged infidelities.

Giuliani has argued the payments were made to protect Trump's family, not to influence the election.

"If there's another purpose, it's not a campaign contribution," Giuliani said on ABC's This Week. "Suppose he tried to use campaign funds to pay Stormy Daniels. It would be totally illegal. If it's not a campaign expense, it can't be a campaign contribution. These are not campaign contributions."

Legal analysts have said the accusations against Trump could amount to a felony because they revolve around an alleged conspiracy to conceal payments from campaign contribution reports -- and from voters. It's unclear what federal prosecutors in New York will do if they conclude that there is evidence Trump himself committed a crime.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/17/2018