2 Arkansas police recruits rescue woman trapped in vehicle on their way to graduation

Two Texarkana Police Department recruits rescued a woman who was trapped inside a vehicle early Friday morning on the way to their police academy graduation, according to a news release.

Officers Richard Conkelton and Dylan McCrary were traveling from Texarkana to the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden for graduation after 13 weeks of training, spokeswoman Cpl. Kristi Bennett said in a news release.

When the recruits entered Ouachita County, they saw a vehicle in a large culvert and due to heavy rain and flooding they decided to approach the vehicle, the release states. The two men found a woman trapped inside the vehicle. She was unable to get out because of the mud and water pushing on the doors, police said.

McCrary worked on getting the woman out the vehicle, while Conkleton drove down the road to search for cellphone service to call 911, the release states. Eventually the two recruits got the woman out the vehicle safely, where she was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Bennett said the two recruits were able to clean up and graduate on time.

Without the recruits' help, the woman could have been in a "grave situation," the spokeswoman noted.