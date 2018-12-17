Woman killed in south Arkansas crash, authorities say

A 41-year-old Arkansas woman died after a crash in El Dorado on Monday where her car hit an SUV, police said.

Sherrick M. Gibson of Junction City was a passenger in a 2017 Nissan Altima headed south on U.S. 167 just after 6:15 a.m. in Union County when an SUV crossing the highway at Southfield Cutoff failed to yield, according to a preliminary report by state police.

The car Gibson was in struck the second vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Durango, and left the roadway before hitting several trees, the report states.

Authorities said Gibson, as well as the 30-year-old male driver of the Nissan and a 57-year-old woman in the Dodge were taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for their injuries. Gibson was pronounced dead by hospital staff, the report states.

Conditions were described as foggy and dry at the time of the accident.

At least 469 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.