2 former jailers at Arkansas youth lockup found not guilty; staff was accused of violating inmates' civil rights

by Linda Satter | Today at 4:18 p.m. 9comments
The White River Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville is shown in this file photo.

A jury found two former juvenile-lockup jailers in Batesville innocent of violating inmates’ civil rights by pepper-spraying them for minor infractions.

Will Ray, 27, and Thomas Farris, 48, were jointly accused of conspiring with others at the county-run White River Regional Juvenile Detention Center in the northeast part of the state to violate detainees’ rights to due process, as guaranteed under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and their Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

Their trial began Dec. 10 in U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson’s federal courtroom in Little Rock. Testimony ended Monday. The jurors — nine men and one woman, all from the Batesville division of the Eastern District of Arkansas — began deliberating at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samantha Trepel and Michael J. Songer of Washington, D.C., and Pat Harris of Little Rock said the jailers “tortured” youths in the facility by using pepper spray on them for minor infractions such as sleeping, failing to stand up or sit down, or writing on their cell walls with toothpaste.

They say the jailers then let the youths “cook” by making them wait several minutes to wash the chemical off despite it burning their eyes and skin and making it hard for them to breathe.

Independence County policy didn’t allow pepper spray to be used for punishment, prosecutors said.

But the former jailers — represented by attorneys Bill Bristow of Jonesboro, Barrett Moore of Batesville, and Nicki Nicolo and Tamera Deaver of North Little Rock — said they were simply following the orders of their captain, Peggy Kendrick, who has pleaded guilty to violating inmates’ civil rights and is awaiting sentencing.

Jailers were authorized to use force on any youths posing an immediate physical threat to himself or others, destroying property, or failing to obey a “lawful command.”

The facility, operated by Independence County, holds up to 75 youths between the ages of five and 21 who have been charged or adjudicated delinquent or are from “families in need of service,” who haven’t necessarily been accused of committing any crime.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 18, 2018 at 4:53 p.m.

    Yeah... Sure... we dont live in a male hating/torturing society.
    sure..
    *walks away from beast craft society*
  • RUST5914
    December 18, 2018 at 4:58 p.m.

    Disgusting. I came to Arkansas as a boy when the state and counties were torturing and murdering inmates. 60 years later and nothing has changed. No wonder you refer to yourselves as swine.
  • rback57
    December 18, 2018 at 5:20 p.m.

    "The facility, operated by Independence County, holds up to 75 youths between the ages of five and 21 who have been charged or adjudicated delinquent or are from “families in need of service,” who haven’t necessarily been accused of committing any crime." Preteens in same facility with 18 to 21 year old adults. How crazy is that!
  • LRCrookAtty
    December 18, 2018 at 5:33 p.m.

    That female Captain, Peggy Kendrick, should get life in prison. I do not believe that following orders is a legitimate defense, if the underlying order is illegal.
  • garya
    December 18, 2018 at 5:45 p.m.

    I read the article as meaning this specific facility is authorized to hold up to 75 "inmates" ages 5-21. Doesn't mean they do and they don't.

    Usually there are 40-50 in this White RiverJDC. Younger kids are very seldom held here and if so are separated from the older inmates. Also the more hard core DYS "kids" are also separated from those that are charged with minor offenses.

    Make no mistake, the guards have an incredibly difficult job as there are almost always violent and dangerous criminals held here. They may be "only" teenagers" but often are extremely unmanageable. And guards are essentially unarmed. They still should abide by the rules they agreed to when they hired on, however, I am just trying to point out the real life dilemmas that they often find themselves in. Not as simple as it appears. Apparently the jurors agreed.

    The vast majority of these type guards are exemplary and should be commended for serving as they do in helping these youthful inmated, who are by and large from at-risk families, become more able to cope with their situations.

    White RiverJDC "students" are served by teachers from the local public school system and are also now provided professional mental health services. Plus an opportunity to earn a GED.

    Just another perspective of the story. Thanks for listening.

  • garya
    December 18, 2018 at 5:54 p.m.

    A follow up to my previous comment. Not saying guards that are found guilty of abuse of the rules shouldn't be punished. On the contrary, yes they should. Was trying to point out some assumptions that were being posted that weren't the actual case at this particular facility. Obviously, I am familiar with this situation. Just trying to be objective and realistic. Thanks again.

  • joedog
    December 18, 2018 at 6:02 p.m.

    Rust, you need to lighten up on your derisive swine comments. You complain of no change in your sixty years residing here? You sir are as much to blame for no change as any other individual resident. There are plenty of things wrong with that lock up. But a guard that worked there blew the whistle or it might still be business as usual. Maybe there’s still room for you back where you came from. If after sixty years you call your neighbors swine maybe it’s time to go.
  • BEARTRAP919
    December 18, 2018 at 6:21 p.m.

    Jesus, That Skimpy Defense did not work with the Germans, Why did it work with these people that used Torture????? Has this Country gone that far down the Rabbit Hole?, Torture in Our Prisons, is ENDORSED, AND OUR COUNTRY IS MUCH WORSE OFF BECAUSE OF IT,
  • BEARTRAP919
    December 18, 2018 at 6:28 p.m.

    Our former President endorsed Torture, Senator Cotton Endorses Torture, Think about the Messages that this sends to Prison Guards. Cops Kill and are rarely charged, Prison Guards Torture and are Freed in Court, Bad Messages are being Sent.

