Arkansas delays announcement of medical pot dispensaries

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:07 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission says it will wait until early next year to award licenses to the state's first dispensaries for the drug, which voters legalized for medicinal purposes more than two years ago.

The panel had planned to meet later this week to announce the dispensary scores, but the panel on Tuesday pushed back the meeting until Jan. 9 to allow newly appointed commissioners time to be briefed on the issues.

Earlier this year, the commission hired a Boston-based consultant to grade the more than 200 applications for the state's first dispensaries. Under the constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016, Arkansas can have no more than 32 dispensaries for medical marijuana.

The commission in July awarded five licenses for businesses to grow medical marijuana.

  • Foghorn
    December 18, 2018 at 1:33 p.m.

    While I have no plans to use it, this entire process has been an absolute s**t show further delaying when people who really need the stuff will gain access.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 18, 2018 at 2:23 p.m.

    Disgusting, another fine example of why so called public servants whether red or blue should by the very ground we call holy be drug out in the street and shot.
    Viva! Republic!
