Board endorses plan for Little Rock schools to be repurposed, closed; discussion on 1 high school tabled

The Little Rock School District Community Advisory Board endorsed all facets of a plan to close or repurpose schools except for the portion about Hall High School, choosing to table the issue for another meeting.

The plan would add three kindergarten-through-eighth-grade schools and the new southwest high school, among other things. The changes would require the district to redraw multiple attendance-zone lines.

The board tabled the portion of the plan concerning Hall High until its Jan. 24 meeting. The members did not think that the enhancements to Hall, which included developing science and medical career opportunities, were sufficient.

The members would like to see the district add to its plan for Hall or add new ideas that could increase the success of its students.

“I think the public demand for changes at Hall is significant,” advisory board president Jeff Wood said.

He later added that “we must do more than just the curriculum tweaks.”

Officials don’t have any plans regarding the Meadowcliff Elementary space, Superintendent Mike Poore said. But they are investigating what it could be used for, adding that they don’t want it to become a location for a charter school.

“It is not just about making shiny new buildings, but it’s about getting better results in the classroom,” Wood said about changes in the district at Thursday’s meeting.

The final decision on the plan rests with state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who serves as the school board for the state-run district.

