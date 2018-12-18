Today's Bowl capsule

Boca Raton Bowl

UAB (10-3) vs. Northern Illinois (8-5)

TIME (TV) 6 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

LINE UAB by 2½

SERIES First meeting

SITE FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The game is one of three bowl matchups with two conference champions. The UAB Blazers won the Conference USA title for the first time after their program was reinstated last season after a two-year hiatus. They're playing in their third bowl game and seeking their first bowl victory. The Northern Illinois Huskies, who won the Mid-American Conference, will play in a bowl game for the 10th time in the past 11 seasons. They're trying to end a streak of five consecutive bowl losses.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Illinois Junior DE Sutton Smith is a first-team All-American who leads the nation with 15 sacks. He also has 24.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and 3 fumbles recovered, including one returned 85 yards for a touchdown. He has 30 career sacks and can break Larry English's school record of 31.5.

UAB Sophomore RB Spencer Brown has rushed for 1,149 yards and a school-record 16 touchdowns, which rank sixth nationally. He has 26 career rushing touchdowns in 26 games.

