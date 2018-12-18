Arkansan arrested after breaking into impound lot to get his car; man had just been released from jail, sheriff says

A Boone County man was arrested Monday after authorities said he broke into a city impound lot and stole his vehicle, which had been placed there when he was arrested days earlier, according to a news release.

Robert Raymond Lambert, 44, was arrested by the Mountain Home Police Department Friday on various charges and was taken to the Baxter County jail, a Baxter County sheriff’s office news release states. His vehicle was impounded by the city police at that time, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Lambert was released from custody on Sunday and he went to the impound lot to find his vehicle. The lot was closed when he arrived and authorities said Lambert was caught on video walking across the parking area and crawling under the fence.

Once inside the fence, Lambert broke into another vehicle and used it to ram the gate open at the impound lot, the news release states. Deputies said Lambert then went back inside the impound lot, got in his own vehicle and drove away.

Authorities said they found the 44-year-old Monday afternoon in Harrison and he was taken into custody on three counts of breaking or entering, two counts of theft of property, and felony and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Lambert was being held in the Baxter County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Tuesday afternoon, an inmate roster shows.