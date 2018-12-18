Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson backs bill in Legislature; will halve cost of concealed carry license if passed

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday lent his support to a legislative proposal to halve the cost of a concealed carry license, from $100 to $50.

Two Republicans, state Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado and state Rep. Jim Dotson of Bentonville, filed Senate Bill 15 on Friday, which proposed a reduction in the cost of a first-time concealed carry license. The bill also would lower renewal fees from $50 to $25.

In a news release, Hutchinson promised to sign the bill if it is passed by the Legislature in the 2019 general session.

Similar legislation was filed during the last session in 2017, when it included an additional provision to create a lifetime concealed carry license.

Dotson withdrew his 2017 bill from consideration before ever getting a vote because, he said, there were concerns that a lifetime license would lack reciprocity with other states. Instead, the idea was referred to an interim study.

"It wasn't something that I was overwhelmingly favorable of then," Dotson said recently of the lifetime license idea.

In addition to Dotson and Garner, SB15 has 13 other Republican sponsors in the House and Senate, including Sen.-elect Bob Ballinger of Hindsville, who is currently serving in the House.

"I appreciate the commitment shown by Senator Garner and Representatives Ballinger and Dotson on this issue," Hutchinson said in a news release. "Their partnership with my office and the State Police has led to what I believe is good legislation that strikes the right balance in reducing these fees."

State government collected $3.1 million in revenue from concealed carry licensing fees in fiscal 2018, which ended June 30, according to an analysis by the Arkansas State Police, which receives the majority of income from concealed carry licensing fees. The state police agency is also tasked with processing license applications and administering the licensing program.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said the agency estimated that it will lose $1.2 million in revenue from the legislation.

"We will work closely with Governor Hutchinson and members of the General Assembly during the upcoming session to determine what the operational impact will be on the department," Sadler said in an email when asked if the agency had taken a position on the bill.

There are currently 224,209 people with an Arkansas concealed carry license, Sadler said.

