The Nation in Brief

Throw out Trump suit, agency urges court

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Monday to throw out or at least temporarily halt a lawsuit that accuses President Donald Trump of illegally benefiting from his family's business, seeking to block more than three dozen subpoenas for documents from the Trump Organization, the president's trust and other entities.

The Justice Department acted in response to recent rulings by a federal district judge in a suit brought by the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland. The suit alleges that Trump has violated the Constitution's anti-corruption clauses, in part by accepting payments from foreign governments that patronize the Trump International Hotel, just blocks from the White House.

"The complaint rests on a host of novel and fundamentally flawed constitutional premises, and litigating the claims would entail intrusive discovery into the president's personal financial affairs and the official actions of his administration," the Justice Department argued in a 40-page petition to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The federal judge overseeing the case, Peter J. Messitte of U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md., has issued a series of rulings against the president that have allowed the suit to go forward.

Mostly recently, he allowed the plaintiffs to proceed with evidence-gathering in the case. Earlier this month, they issued 38 subpoenas for documents from the hotel, federal agencies and other organizations.

Tennessee senator: Won't run in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee announced Monday that he won't seek re-election in 2020, giving the red state its second open Senate contest in two years.

Alexander said in a news release that he was deeply grateful for being elected to more combined years as governor and senator than anyone else in Tennessee. But the 78-year-old politician said it's now time for someone else to have that privilege. He will serve out his final two years.

Alexander said he made his decision on an August fishing trip in Canada, but waited to announce until the end of the year to "let it settle and simmer and make sure it was the right decision."

A Maryville, Tenn., native, Alexander was governor from 1979 until 1987, helping to bring the auto industry to the state. He was elected to the Senate in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2014.

He developed a reputation as a consensus builder, advancing recent laws to address the opioid crisis and overhaul the way music is licensed and songwriters are paid. He also teamed with Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington to try to stabilize health insurance markets after Republican failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, to mixed results.

2 Chicago officers fatally hit by train

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city's far South Side died Monday after being struck by a train.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers who were fatally hit Monday evening were 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Johnson said Marmolejo had been with the department for 2½ years and Gary for 18 months.

Johnson said the officers were struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered and that a person of interest was being questioned in the shots-fired case.

Local media reported that the officers were struck by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 12/18/2018