Fayetteville's Bowers excited about preferred walkon offer from Hogs

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock extended a preferred walk-on offer to Fayetteville quarterback Darius Bowers recently.

"They told me about the offer and talked about there is a strong possibility that I could work hard and get on scholarship," Bowers said. "Also told me how I could develop as a quarterback in their top-notch facilities and competition."

Bowers, 6-2, 192, 4.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has scholarship offers from Southern Mississippi, Central Arkansas, Dartmouth, Tennessee-Martin, Texas State, Northern Iowa, Missouri State and Yale.

The chance to be a Razorback is intriguing.

"It means a lot coming from them since I've grown up right next to the university, and it gives me the option to be a part of the SEC," Bowers said.

He completed 192 of 272 passes for 2,791 yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing 2 interceptions this season. He also rushed 81 times for 308 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Bowers has yet to set up any visits.

"I don't have something planned at the moment," Bowers said. "That's something that I'm still discussing with my family."

He believes his skill set is a good match with Arkansas' offensive style.

"With my ability to throw accurately along with my escapability, I think I would fit really well with the offense Coach Morris is implementing," Bowers said.

Bowers, who has a 3.5 grade-point average, is considering computer science or engineering as a major. He doesn't have a firm date for his college decsion.