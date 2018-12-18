Give Oakland 1 more season of the Raiders

Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times thinks the Raiders should remain in Oakland for one more season despite the city's lawsuit against the NFL franchise over their move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

"Lawsuit or no lawsuit, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis should come out and express his intent to play at the Coliseum in 2019. Do it this week before the Raiders' home finale against Denver on Monday night," McDonald wrote.

"Reward a fan base that did not expect or deserve the 3-11 product that started with a skunk in the bowels of the Coliseum in Week 1, and then took it on the chin 30-16 Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Consider the alternatives. Levi's Stadium as a 49ers tenant? A weekly road show such as San Diego with the Raiders almost assuredly keeping Alameda as their home base? A hastily upgraded college site such as Fresno State or the University of Nevada? (Quarterback Derek Carr floated the Fresno State idea to CBS announcers during his production meeting Saturday).

"It's hard to know what the atmosphere will be like when the Raiders finish out the home season on Christmas Eve. It could be sad, angry or both. The fans also might surprise some by simply rooting for the Raiders as they always have and by extension an organization which owes them so much more than they're getting.

"Which is why Mark Davis should offer some payback in the form of one more year in Oakland. Let the lawyers work out the rest."

Stepping up

Rodger Sherman of theringer.com calls the Alliance of American Football one of the winners of the NFL Week 15 schedule.

Quarterback Josh Johnson, who was selected No. 1 overall by the AAF's San Diego Fleet, started for the Washington Redskins on Sunday in Jacksonville. Johnson led the Redskins to a 16-13 victory over the Jaguars.

"Normally, you'd think it would be a bad thing for a league's No. 1 draft pick to ditch the league for a better opportunity within a week," Sherman wrote. "But Johnson's stint in Washington might be the best thing ever to happen to the AAF. Last week, Johnson seized the QB1 spot from [Mark] Sanchez by throwing for a touchdown and running for another. This week, he led Washington to a stunning 16-13 win over the Jaguars.

"Was he good? I don't know about good, but he threw a touchdown and played mistake-free football, enough for Washington to beat a Jacksonville squad that had just 20 net passing yards.

"At one point, the announcer exclaimed, 'This guy was the no. 1 pick in the AAF!' I'm sure what he was trying to portray was that Johnson was truly seized off the scrap heap -- look, this guy was just drafted into some league nobody's heard of, and now he's winning games in the pros. But it kinda sounded like he was vouching for Johnson's potential -- he used the words No. 1 pick. I'm sure at least a few people Googled 'AAF Football.' "

He said it

From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times:

• "Seattle Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto, despite coming down seriously ill during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, nonetheless pulled off a three-team swap from his hospital bed. It's believed to be the first deal in MLB history that's contingent on a GM passing his physical."

• "Two nuns have been accused of embezzling about $500,000 from St. James Catholic School in Torrance, Calif., to support their gambling craze. Apparently they put too much money down on the Cardinals this season and not enough on the Saints."

• "Delta announced it will drop zone boarding on its flights, starting in 2019. Jim Boeheim, we hear, is inconsolable."

SPORTS QUIZ

How many Super Bowls have the Raiders won?

ANSWER

Three (1976 and 1980 as the Oakland Raiders; 1983 as the Los Angeles Raiders)

