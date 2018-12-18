Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:21 a.m. | Updated December 18, 2018 at 3:21 a.m. 0comments

Don West, 90, dressed up as Santa Claus and took Christmas to a nursing home in Charlotte, Mich., so his wife of six decades, Jackie, 86, could celebrate the holidays as she recovers from a stroke, saying he tells her he loves her every day and that "We communicate with hands and eyes."

Rick Antosh, 66, said he first thought he'd damaged a tooth when he was eating an oyster dish at the Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York City and felt a small object rolling around his mouth, but it turned out to be a pea-sized pearl.

David Berry Jr. of Brookline, Mo., convicted with several others of poaching hundreds of trophy bucks and leaving the meat to rot, was ordered by a judge to watch the Disney movie Bambi before Christmas and then to watch it at least once a month during his yearlong jail sentence.

Brittany Hawley, 25, of Wilson, N.C., who uses a wheelchair and earned a master's degree from New York's Clarkson University, said that Griffin, her 4-year-old golden retriever service dog, got an honorary diploma for constantly being beside her in class and during internships.

Tayyab Tahir Ismail, 33, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan, faces up to 20 years in prison after federal investigators accused him of posting detailed bomb-making instructions to online sites frequented by extremists.

Russell Lloyd, a police commander in Gretna, La., said that after a stolen U-Haul pickup was spotted by security cameras, its 17-year-old driver led police officers on a chase that ended in a six-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in downtown New Orleans.

Ross Johnston, who bought a historic 1,312-square-foot house in San Francisco for $1.7 million and razed it to build a 4,000-square-foot mansion, was ordered to rebuild an exact replica of the original home after city planners ruled him guilty of an "illegal demolition."

William Snyder, sheriff of Martin County, Fla., said John Maloney is "absolutely shattered" but hasn't been charged after he fatally shot his 30-year-old son when the son and his 26-year-old brother got into a fight over a game of pool.

Thomas Calhoun, a police corporal in Greenwood, Mo., and Chief Greg Hallgrimson rushed to a pond where they rescued a 6-month-old infant after the baby's father walked into the police station and said he had just drowned his child.

A Section on 12/18/2018

Print Headline: In the news

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT