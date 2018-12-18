• Don West, 90, dressed up as Santa Claus and took Christmas to a nursing home in Charlotte, Mich., so his wife of six decades, Jackie, 86, could celebrate the holidays as she recovers from a stroke, saying he tells her he loves her every day and that "We communicate with hands and eyes."

• Rick Antosh, 66, said he first thought he'd damaged a tooth when he was eating an oyster dish at the Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York City and felt a small object rolling around his mouth, but it turned out to be a pea-sized pearl.

• David Berry Jr. of Brookline, Mo., convicted with several others of poaching hundreds of trophy bucks and leaving the meat to rot, was ordered by a judge to watch the Disney movie Bambi before Christmas and then to watch it at least once a month during his yearlong jail sentence.

• Brittany Hawley, 25, of Wilson, N.C., who uses a wheelchair and earned a master's degree from New York's Clarkson University, said that Griffin, her 4-year-old golden retriever service dog, got an honorary diploma for constantly being beside her in class and during internships.

• Tayyab Tahir Ismail, 33, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan, faces up to 20 years in prison after federal investigators accused him of posting detailed bomb-making instructions to online sites frequented by extremists.

• Russell Lloyd, a police commander in Gretna, La., said that after a stolen U-Haul pickup was spotted by security cameras, its 17-year-old driver led police officers on a chase that ended in a six-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in downtown New Orleans.

• Ross Johnston, who bought a historic 1,312-square-foot house in San Francisco for $1.7 million and razed it to build a 4,000-square-foot mansion, was ordered to rebuild an exact replica of the original home after city planners ruled him guilty of an "illegal demolition."

• William Snyder, sheriff of Martin County, Fla., said John Maloney is "absolutely shattered" but hasn't been charged after he fatally shot his 30-year-old son when the son and his 26-year-old brother got into a fight over a game of pool.

• Thomas Calhoun, a police corporal in Greenwood, Mo., and Chief Greg Hallgrimson rushed to a pond where they rescued a 6-month-old infant after the baby's father walked into the police station and said he had just drowned his child.

A Section on 12/18/2018