Arkansas man shot in back while he ran from armed suspects, police say

A Little Rock man told police he was shot in the back Monday afternoon while running from two men wearing hoodies, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to 3001 W. 17th Street in reference to a shooting. The 20-year-old victim told police he was standing outside his home when two men wearing hoodies walked up to him and pointed a gun in his face. He said he got scared and tried to get inside his house. As he was running, the suspects shot at him, striking him in the back one time, the report states.

The victim's grandmother, who lives at the residence, said she heard four shots outside and watched her grandson run inside saying he had been shot.

Police said the victim was transported to the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary to be treated for a gunshot wound to the lower back, which was not life-threatening.

Officers said no suspects have been named as of Tuesday afternoon.