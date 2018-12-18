Authorities: Arkansas man shot in hand says he doesn't want to prosecute gunman

A North Little Rock man who had been shot in the hand on Sunday told authorities he didn't want to prosecute the person who shot him if the shooter was found, according to a police report.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said that a victim with an “open fracture on his index finger” from a bullet hitting his hand was dropped off at Arkansas Children’s Hospital around 9:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old man told police he was walking down 21st and Madison streets when he was struck in the hand by a bullet, according to the report. He said two people he didn’t know were driving by, saw him get hit, and took him to the hospital before leaving the area, the report states.

Police said they couldn't locate a crime scene at 21st and Madison or in the surrounding area and the victim told officers that even if a suspect was located, he didn't want to prosecute.