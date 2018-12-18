Homicide victim ID’d as missing Arkansas man; 43-year-old was found in vacant North Little Rock home, police say

A body found in North Little Rock on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Maumelle man and the cause of death appears to be homicide, authorities said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said a body found in a vacant North Little Rock home has been identified as Kenneth Terrell Kilow, 43. Police said it appears Kilow's death was a homicide, but did not specify how he was killed.

Officers said they were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to 2209 W. Long 17th Street to investigate a report of a deceased person. Police said when they arrived they found Kilow inside an uninhabited home.

Police said they initially couldn't identify the deceased victim and sent the body to the state Crime Lab. An autopsy identified the victim as Kilow, who had been missing since Nov. 20, a report states. Police said the autopsy also determined the manner of death was a homicide.

Kilow's family previously talked to local news stations and pleaded with central Arkansas residents to help find the missing man. Police said the family has been informed of the situation.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it is available.

There have been 15 homicides in North Little Rock this year, police said.