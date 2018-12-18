On Hogs defense, mistake erasers play key role

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nearly one of every five shots by a University of Arkansas opponent inside the three-point line ends with the same result as an average guy asking a super model on a date.

Rejected.

The Razorbacks are blocking 19.4 percent of their opponents' two-point attempts -- 58 of 299 -- according KenPom.com, a college basketball advanced analytics website.

That's the second-highest total nationally behind Auburn's 22.4 percent, and ahead of other top-five teams in the category in Baylor (19.2), Duke (17.6) and Cincinnati (17.5).

"I always think that part of defense is defending the rim," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "We're a team that's going to make people attack us, so you've got to have some rim protection in there.

"We've got some athletic guys that are versatile and long, they've got good timing, so they're in position -- and that's what you get."

The Razorbacks, who play Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Walton Arena, are averaging 6.4 blocked shots to tie Baylor for fifth nationally. They've had at least four blocked shots in every game, with a high of 11 in a 121-89 victory over Florida International when the Knights had 83 field-goal attempts.

Three Razorbacks rank in the top 12 for blocked shots among SEC players, with 6-11 sophomore Daniel Gafford tied for fifth (21), 6-9 freshman Reggie Chaney ninth (15) and 6-6 junior Adrio Bailey tied for 12th (13).

"I think we're a real athletic team, so that's a given we're going to get a lot of blocked shots," Chaney said. "We're all quick off our feet. I think we're a pretty good shot-blocking team. The key is just timing the ball."

Gafford has 97 blocked shots in 44 games, including a career-high seven against Auburn last season. His high this season is four blocked shots against California-Davis and Florida International.

"Daniel can go up and get it," Chaney said. "If somebody beats one of the guards off the dribble, we know Daniel's going to block the shot, so that's something to have. Something good to have."

This season, Gafford's average of 2.3 blocked shots ranks 30th nationally.

"He's gotten better," Anderson said. "Last year, he was attempting to block some shots, but he got in foul trouble a lot."

Gafford hasn't fouled out this season, and has gotten as many as four fouls in two games and two or fewer in five games.

"This year, I think he's doing a much better job of squaring up and really just going straight up and blocking some shots," Anderson said.

Anderson said Arkansas' guards are playing well defensively by forcing opponents into spots where Gafford is positioned to guard the rim.

"You look at the guys that are pressuring out on the perimeter, I think they're doing a good job of channeling those guys in there," Anderson said. "Then Daniel's doing what he's supposed to do."

Sophomore point guard Jalen Harris said the Razorbacks can extend their defense, trap and at times go for steals knowing Gafford, Chaney and Bailey will be there to erase mistakes.

"How we play defense, we like to get up in you, so we know we've got help side if you blow by us," Harris said. "We know we've got the help of Dan, Reggie, 'Dro to block shots. Also Gabe."

Gabe Osabuohien, a 6-8 sophomore, has five blocked shots for Arkansas.

"I can just play freely and gamble sometimes because I know I've got help side," Harris said. "So it's a lot of comfort."

Anderson said "it helps" three times for emphasis when asked about the importance of having players who can block and alter shots.

"I think that's a big part of why you can go out there and extend your pressure, because you know you've got some guys back there and you can [guard] in a way that makes it difficult for them to even penetrate," Anderson said. "That's the hardest thing to cover -- dribble penetration.

"We have some athletic guys, so hopefully that continues because that's a big part of defense -- contesting shots without fouling."

Harris said he knows from practice how tough it can be to get shots off against Gafford and Chaney in particular.

"Some trees," Harris said with a laugh when asked what he sees going inside on his teammates. "Just by putting their hands up, they have like an 8-foot reach. Maybe higher.

"Then when they jump, it's probably 11 [feet], I would say. So they're going to alter your shot."

Or block it.

Sports on 12/18/2018