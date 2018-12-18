• Thomas Markle appealed to his daughter, Meghan Markle, to call home, saying Monday they haven't spoken since her wedding to Prince Harry in May. The former actress, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, has ignored his attempts to get in touch, Thomas Markle told ITV. He had been scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle, but pulled out of the wedding at the last moment because of heart problems. "I love my daughter very much and she has to know that, and I would really appreciate if she would call me, just reach out to me," Markle said in an interview from San Diego. In his first television interview since the duchess announced her pregnancy in October, the 74-year-old grandfather-to-be agreed he'd been "ghosted" by his daughter and suggested the royal couple had been influenced by media reports about him. "What's happened, I'm not sure. I'd love to talk about it. I think it comes back to the fact that reporters pick up on interviews I've done and write their own stories and tell lies." Markle hopes Queen Elizabeth II will help heal the rift. He rejected reports that his daughter had a habit of dumping those she no longer needs. "That's really not a character trait," he said. "She's always been very polite to everyone, never been rude to anyone. I don't know what's really happening right now."

• The Philippines' Catriona Gray was named Miss Universe 2018 in a competition held in Bangkok on Monday, besting contestants from 93 other countries and delighting her home nation. Gray wore a sparkling red dress that she said was inspired by a volcano in the Philippines as she was handed the crown to the delight of a roaring crowd in the Thai capital that generally favored Southeast Asian contestants. The 24-year-old singer and model said she wore red because "when I was 13, my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress." She said her mom cried when they saw each other after she won the competition, the 67th Miss Universe pageant. Gray edged out first runner-up Tamaryn Green of South Africa and third-place Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela. Gray's father is Australian, and she was born and grew up in Cairns, Australia. She studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. An early round of questioning touched on the issue of drugs, a controversial subject in the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte's aggressive anti-drug crackdown has taken thousands of lives. Asked what she thought about legalizing marijuana, Gray said: "I'm for it being used for medical use, but not so for recreational use. Because I think if people will argue, then what about alcohol and cigarettes? Everything is good, but in moderation."

Photo by POOL PA

Meghan Markle

Photo by AP

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray

A Section on 12/18/2018