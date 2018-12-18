Police: Masked gunman robs Arkansas bridal shop

A man entered a David's Bridal in northeast Arkansas on Monday night and robbed the store at gunpoint, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were called to the formal wear store at 3009 East Highland Dr. around 8:30 p.m. in response to a robbery.

Witnesses told police that a man had entered the store and pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded the cash drawer from the register.

The drawer was given to the suspect, who removed a small amount of money from it and left the store, according to a news release.

Police said the suspect was last seen running east along the front of the store. Witnesses described him as as a younger black male, possibly in his twenties. He was wearing a black hoodie with dark green camouflage pants and a black plastic skull mask, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is in the beginning stages and they are following leads as they become available.