NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass, striped bass and crappie are biting.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting crawdad-colored crank baits that run six to eight feet deep. Cloudy, windy days are best. Make sure the lure bumps the bottom.

Alabama rigs may also work for black bass.

Striped bass are biting brood minnows near Lost Bridge South park. Wake-bait lures such as a Redfin may also work. Crappie are biting 15 feet deep on minnows or jigs. Fish near brush or in the shade of docks.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie and striped bass are biting on the south end of the lake. Try for crappie with jigs worked 15 to 18 feet deep around brush. Use brood minnows for stripers.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting well on Power Bait in bright colors. Add a waxworm for best results. Nightcrawlers are also working.

The top lures are small spoons, countdown Rapalas and brown, olive or black jigs in small sizes. Best flies are nymphs or midges.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said catfish are biting well on liver or shad. Crappie are biting minnows 18 feet near the old bridge and the dam. Black bass fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends trying for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using any type of soft plastic lure for black bass. Try top-water lures during first and last light.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie five to 10 feet deep with minnows or jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said black bass are biting well in deep water. The best technique is vertical fishing with jigging spoons or Rapala ice fishing jigs 35 to 40 feet deep, but as deep as 70 feet, over the tops of trees. Fish bluff ends and channel swings.

Bass are biting jerk baits in the morning.

Sports on 12/18/2018