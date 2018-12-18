NWA outdoor briefs

Lakes close temporarily

Lake Sequoyah and Lake Fayetteville will be closed Monday through Jan. 15 for the usual seasonal closure. Hiking and biking trails will remain open.

Annual fishing permits good at either lake may be purchased when the lakes reopen in January.

Hobbs adds eagle cruises

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area has scheduled additional eagle viewing cruises on Beaver Lake for the holidays.

Cruises are Saturdays and Sundays as usual through mid-December. Trips are Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 26-31. Trips leave at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina aboard the park's 20-passenger pontoon boat. Cruises last 90 minutes to two hours.

Cost is $10 for passengers 13 and older or $5 for children age 6-12. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Polar Bear tournament set

The annual Polar Bear memorial bass tournament will be held at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park on Jan. 1.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. First prize is $1,000 if at least 50 boats enter. Anglers may enter at Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville, Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or pay cash at Prairie Creek on tournament morning.

Trails close for deer hunt

Most trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Jan. 5-6 for a limited permit youth deer hunt.

The Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center and Historic Van Winkle Trail will be open.

Naturalists welcome new members

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are accepting applications for new member training.

Benton County classes start Jan. 19. Carroll County classes start Jan. 21. Washington and Madison county classes start Jan. 26. Most classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes are planned for Monday evenings with field work on Sunday afternoons.

Cost is $135 for training, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional family member if materials are shared.

For information email Christie@trw1.net or visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org.

