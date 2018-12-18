Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Brantley on way to Houston

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night that the Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday night because the club has not announced the move. The 31-year-old Brantley has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star. Brantley is a career .295 hitter and gives Houston an upgrade to an outfield anchored by center fielder George Springer. Brantley hit .309 with 17 home runs, 36 doubles and 76 RBI last season in 143 games, with 134 starts in left field. Brantley's best season came in 2014 when he finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting 20 home runs with 97 RBI -- both career-highs.

Orioles introduce Hyde

Sitting side by side in the auxiliary clubhouse at Camden Yards, Orioles General Manager Mike Elias and new Manager Brandon Hyde spoke excitedly Monday about working together to mold the struggling franchise into a winner again. Hired last month to oversee a rebuilding project, Elias set out to find a manager that could develop young, inexperienced players into solid major leaguers. He settled on Hyde, the 45-year-old bench coach of the Chicago Cubs, who was named the 20th manager in Orioles history on Friday. "He's somebody that is viewed as an up-and-coming star in our business," Elias said. "So I'm very happy that we landed him here." During a nine-year run with the Miami Marlins, Hyde served as a bench coach from June 2010 through the end of the 2011 season. In Chicago, he was bench coach in 2014, first base coach from 2015-2017 and bench coach this year under Joe Maddon.

FOOTBALL

Gore's season over

Frank Gore, the NFL's leading active rusher, is expected to miss the rest of the year with a sprained foot. Gore was hurt during Sunday's 41-17 loss at Minnesota. He has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player. Last week Gore, 35, said he was uncertain whether he wanted to play next year. That's one of many offseason decisions looming for the Dolphins (7-7). Gore rushed for a team-high 722 yards this year and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. For his career, Gore has run for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns in 14 seasons with San Francisco, Indianapolis and Miami.

Falcons lose RB

The Atlanta Falcons placed rookie running back Ito Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury, dealing another blow to a position already weakened by the loss of starter Devonta Freeman. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Smith will have surgery this week. Quinn said it is not an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Smith was questionable with back and knee injuries before aggravating the knee injury in Sunday's 40-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Smith is the ninth Atlanta player to be placed on IR this season. Quinn said it is "unlikely" Freeman will return this season. Freeman, placed on IR on Oct. 16 with a groin injury, isn't ready to practice for this week's game at Carolina.

Ryan breaks leg

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan said he broke his left leg in Tennessee's victory over the Giants on Sunday, writing on social media he believes a player should release his own injury news. Ryan updated his injury Monday morning with a post on Twitter. The cornerback said he will miss the rest of the season, though he is proud he was able to walk off the field Sunday with a broken fibula. Ryan also said he will continue to support the Titans (8-6) and help coach up his fellow defensive backs as they make a run for the playoffs. Ryan had a sack in the Titans' 17-0 victory over the Giants, giving him a career-high four sacks this season. He was hurt when tackling Saquon Barkley on a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Love to skip bowl

Stanford running back Bryce Love will skip the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Love announced his decision Monday to sit out the bowl game for the Cardinal (8-4) on Dec. 31 against Pittsburgh (7-6). Love said he wants to be completely healthy for the 2019 draft. Love had a rough senior season after deciding to bypass the 2018 draft after finishing as Heisman Trophy runner-up. He was slowed by injuries and finished with 739 yards on 166 carries. That was down significantly from the previous season when he ran for 2,118 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry. Love also set an FBS record with 13 runs of at least 50 yards.

Nebraska, Akron agree

Nebraska and Akron announced an agreement Monday addressing the Sept. 1 season-opening game between the two that was canceled because of bad weather. Nebraska wanted to play Akron the next day, but the Zips couldn't find a hotel for Saturday night, and the Huskers said Akron turned down Nebraska's offer to house players in vacant dormitories and provide breakfast. Oct. 27 and Dec. 1 were believed to be possible dates to play the game, but for various reasons that did not happen and other opponents were found. Under the agreement, Akron will play at Nebraska on Sept. 6, 2025, for a guarantee of $1.45 million. The Huskers also will pay Akron $650,000 for the canceled game, more than half the $1.17 million guarantee. After the game was canceled, Nebraska played Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 27, an open date, and paid the MEAC school a guarantee of $800,000. Akron played at South Carolina on Dec. 1 in a game that helped the Gamecocks make up for an earlier cancellation due to Hurricane Florence.

Weber to turn pro

Ohio State running back Mike Weber plans to declare for the NFL Draft after the Rose Bowl. The redshirt junior announced on Twitter on Sunday that he would forgo his senior season to pursue his childhood dream of playing pro football. He said he would play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 "to finish what my brothers and I started." Weber is one of four players in Ohio State history to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman. His production fell last year as he battled a leg injury, and this season he split time with J.K. Dobbins. Weber ran for 858 yards and 5 touchdowns on 157 carries this season. In three seasons, he rushed for 2,580 yards and 24 touchdowns in 37 games.

HOCKEY

Flyers fire coach

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Dave Hakstol, with the team having lost 11 of its past 14 games. General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced the move Monday, less than two weeks since taking over for the fired Ron Hextall. Minor league coach Scott Gordon took over as the interim replacement. The last-place Flyers have lost four in a row and are 12-15-4. Philadelphia went 1-3-1 on the road trip Fletcher said he'd use to evaluate Hakstol, the rest of the coaching staff and the team at-large. Hired by Hextall from the University of North Dakota in 2015, Hakstol took the Flyers to the playoffs twice in his three full seasons, but they lost in six games in the first round each time. His teams were plagued by inconsistency in the form of long winning and losing streaks, and that ultimately cost him his job in his fourth season.

HORSE RACING

Preakness fate up in air

Endorsing a proposed $424 million overhaul of the Baltimore track that hosts the Preakness Stakes, Mayor Catherine Pugh said the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown wouldn't necessarily have to be relocated. The Baltimore Sun reports the mayor said Friday that she believes the Pimlico Race Course could be demolished and rebuilt without having to move the Preakness. The Maryland Stadium Authority study released last week estimated a complete rebuild of the nearly 150-year-old track would take three years. Pugh thinks the demolition and construction can be done in phases to keep the race in the Park Heights area. Further details weren't reported. A spokesman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he's always been supportive of keeping the Preakness at Pimlico and would review the study.

Photo by AP

Michael Brantley

Photo by AP

New Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, speaks alongside executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias at an introductory news conference.

