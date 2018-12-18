Little Rock mayor-elect names transition team; runoff rival Kurrus among members

With just over two weeks to go before he takes office as Little Rock's next mayor, Frank Scott Jr. has assembled a board to lead a "people-powered transition process."

The 11 individuals named in a Monday morning news release will guide a transition team that will have eight resident-led subcommittees. In an interview, Scott said he picked people e believed represented a diverse cross section of Little Rock and had an understanding of the city from community, business or cultural standpoints.

Scott, 35, said he plans to announce the names of three to seven people who will serve on the transition team as well as a few senior advisers in the coming days. The transition board, team and advisers will all serve on a volunteer basis, he said.

The eight subcommittees, which transition board members will serve on, will address the areas of finance and administration; education; mobility; economic development; public safety; inclusion; quality of life; and transformation and government reform.

Starting in January, each subcommittee will meet with the relevant city department, board, commission or public entity to gather information about how to advance policy in those areas.

"We're going to work collaboratively with those members of city government to advance our policy agenda," Scott said. "We have to ask questions and make certain we have a full understanding of the ins and outs of everything."

The team will also draw recommendations from City Manager Bruce Moore's office and members of outgoing Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola's administration.

The end result will be a report that will serve as a "playbook" for Scott's four-year term.

Scott said the four-year plan should be completed by the end of February. He plans to give his first State of the City address by the end of March.

Members of the transition board range from vocal or financial supporters of Scott's campaign to Baker Kurrus, the 64-year-old attorney and business consultant Scott faced in a Dec. 4 runoff election for mayor. Scott said he hoped that move in particular would strike a tone of unity, which he stressed during his campaign.

The board also includes an immigration attorney, the president of a free health clinic and the chief executive officer and president of First Security Bank, where Scott is an executive.

Transition board member Will Rockefeller, former Arkansas Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller's son and vice president of Winrock Farms, gave $2,700 to Scott's campaign, as did other members of the Rockefeller family.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock; businessman Gus Blass III; Philander Smith College Social Justice Institute Executive Director Tamika Edwards; and former director of education policy for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families Kathryn Hazelett gave money after the general election. Attorney Antwan Phillips was an adviser on Scott's campaign.

When asked if any transition team members or directors would continue to serve in City Hall once the process is completed, Scott said he had not yet made any personnel decisions.

He said he has met or communicated with City Manager Bruce Moore, City Attorney Tom Carpenter and every member of the city Board of Directors.

Scott has said he wants to shift the office of the mayor into more of a policymaking role while converting the office of the city manager into a chief operating officer who along with all department heads would report directly to the mayor. He said that would set up a "clear line of authority" for the mayor to be held accountable.

A measure changing Little Rock's form of government, such as from city manager to mayor-council, would have to be put before voters, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 14-61-114.

Ordinance No. 19761, which was approved by voters in 2007, makes the office of the mayor a full-time position with a six-figure salary. Subject to approval by the city Board of Directors, the mayor has the authority to nominate, hire or remove the city manager and city attorney as well as to nominate candidates for and fill any vacancy occurring on any board, authority or commission. The ordinance gives the mayor veto power and authority over preparation of the city budget.

Part of the ordinance contains vague language.

In Section 2 (c), the ordinance states that "all other powers and duties granted to the City Manager pursuant to Ark. Code Ann. 14-47-120, as amended, or set forth in state law but not specifically referred to in this subsection, shall hereafter be performed at the direction of the Mayor."

Scott will be sworn in as mayor Jan. 1, with a 2 p.m. inauguration ceremony at the Robinson Center downtown.

