Authorities search for bicyclist in Northwest Arkansas robbery try

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:41 a.m. 2comments

Police said they are searching for a bicyclist who showed a person a handgun and attempted to rob her Monday night.

The would-be robber approached the female victim around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of North Thompson Street in Springdale, authorities said.

The victim told police a black male wearing a black hoodie approached her while she was inside her parked vehicle, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

She said the man showed her a gun and then fled the scene on a bicycle after she refused to give him anything.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

  • ThatDude
    December 18, 2018 at 12:22 p.m.

    Why are you defining him in the headline by the getaway vehicle? He's not a bicyclist, he's a robber. If he'd used a car to get away would it have read, "Authorities search for automobile driver in Northwest Arkansas robbery try"? Maybe if he walked away, "Authorities search for pedestrian in Northwest Arkansas robbery try".
  • LR1955
    December 18, 2018 at 12:28 p.m.

    I think the ArDemGaz is showing us that not all bicyclist are just mellow mellinials peddling around the scenic trails & cool hangout spots.
