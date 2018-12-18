Authorities search for bicyclist in Northwest Arkansas robbery try

Police said they are searching for a bicyclist who showed a person a handgun and attempted to rob her Monday night.

The would-be robber approached the female victim around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of North Thompson Street in Springdale, authorities said.

The victim told police a black male wearing a black hoodie approached her while she was inside her parked vehicle, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

She said the man showed her a gun and then fled the scene on a bicycle after she refused to give him anything.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.