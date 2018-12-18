State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

ASU'S Cockfield earns weekly honor

Arkansas State University senior guard Ty Cockfield was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Cockfield, ASU's leading scorer with 22.6 points per game, lifted ASU to a 75-71 double-overtime victory Friday against Florida Atlantic University with 34 points, the most in a single game by a Sun Belt player this season.

Cockfield went 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. The 34-point outing was Cockfield's fourth 30-point performance and second this season.

He has scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games, the most since J.J. Montgomery had seven such games in 2003-2004 for Arkansas State.

Cockfield is the first ASU player to earn Sun Belt Player of the Week honors since Donte Thomas in November 2016.

Atterberry named coach at Arkansas Tech

Arkansas Tech University announced Monday that Bo Atterberry has been named coach.

Atterberry is 74-47 in 11 seasons as coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville and Southeastern Oklahoma State.

He concluded his tenure at Texas A&M-Kingsville with an appearance in the Kanza Bowl and moved back to Southeastern Oklahoma, his alma mater, in the 2013 season as the team's defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

He took over as head coach the next season and led the Savage Storm to five consecutive winning seasons, including a berth in the 2014 Texarkana Live United Bowl, Southeastern Oklahoma's first postseason appearance since 2004.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hardy leads UAM past Ecclesia

Austin Hardy had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the University of Arkansas at Monticello to an 83-54 victory over Ecclesia College on Monday in Monticello. Kwame McBean had 12 points and 3 rebounds, and Darnell Wright added 11 points and 6 rebounds for the Boll Weevils (7-3).

John Brown tops Johnson College

Sophomore Rokas Grabliauskas scored a season-high 19 points as John Brown University won for the fourth time in its past five games, defeating Johnson College (Fla.) 85-63 on Monday in Babson Park, Fla.

Josh Bowling had 16 points, and Desmond Kennedy and Densier Carnes each scored 13 for John Brown (9-3).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ostrander powers Ozarks to OT victory

Hailey Ostrander scored 19 points and had two three-pointers in overtime to pace the University of the Ozarks in a 76-67 victory over Concordia University Texas on Monday in Austin, Texas.

Savannah Kate Smith had 17 points for Ozarks (5-6). Delanei Stephens added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

BASEBALL

UA's Martin named to All-American third team

University of Arkansas sophomore infielder Casey Martin was named a preseason third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday.

Martin led the Razorbacks with a .345 average, tops for freshmen in the SEC. He also set an Arkansas freshman record in hits (87) while starting 62 games at third base.

He was named to the All-SEC second team and SEC All-Freshman team at the end of the regular season and was tabbed a freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

