Two big UA basketball targets share court

CONWAY -- Arkansas high school basketball fans were treated to a matchup of two University of Arkansas 2020 targets -- West Memphis forward Chris Moore and Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams -- at the John Stanton Classic on Friday night.

The Blue Devils outscored the Grizzlies 22-8 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 48-38 deficit for a 60-56 victory.

Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds, finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, 8 blocks, 4 steals and 4 assists. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Sophomore of the Year has added to his game as a junior.

"I'm playing more comfortable on the ball than I did last year," he said. "I kind of expanded my game, playing outside on the perimeter and not being a one-dimensional player."

He has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Iowa State, Florida, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tulsa, SMU, TCU and others. He officially visited the Hogs from Aug. 31- Sept. 2.

Moore also has made trips to Ole Miss, Auburn, Memphis, North Carolina and Kentucky during the fall.

Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins was courtside to see Moore and Williams.

"He comes to a lot of games. I'm thankful for that," Moore said.

Moore is averaging 18.6 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks a game.

West Memphis Coach Marcus Brown is a big fan of his play.

"He's just a great kid to be around," Brown said. "Tremendous athlete, but a better person, a better individual. Great attitude and a humble spirit. The sky is the limit for him."

Williams, 6-10, 215, had 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals in the loss while looking more confident inside the paint.

"I've been working on my game a lot to make my game better and get better from last year because I know I have to step up for the team," he said.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulsa and Lamar while seeing strong interest from Iowa State and Texas Tech. He also was appreciative of Watkins being at the game.

"It's great seeing them coming and showing support to me," Williams said.

Current Razorback freshman guard Isaiah Joe helped Northside to the Class 7A state title last year. Williams also was a key part of the team while averaging 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 assists as a sophomore.

Northside Coach Eric Burnett has seen a more confident and relaxed Williams this season.

"He's a little bit more at ease this year because he knows what's expected of him," Burnett said. "He knows every time he steps on the floor all eyes are on him, and he has to get out there and perform. He's getting better and better every time he steps on to the floor."

