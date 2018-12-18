Wall standoff persists as shutdown looms

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The White House on Sunday, Dec. 16, pushed the federal government closer to the brink of a partial shutdown later this week, digging in on its demand for $5 billion to build a border wall as congressional Democrats stood firm against it. Democratic congressional leaders, Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, have proposed no more than $1.6 billion, as outlined in a bipartisan Senate bill. The money would not go for the wall but for fencing upgrades and other border security. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON -- The standoff over President Donald Trump's proposed border wall deepened Monday, threatening a partial government shutdown.

The White House is insisting that Congress provide $5 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite lawmaker resistance from both parties.

Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will shut down at midnight Friday. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees would be furloughed or work without pay over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Monday brought few signs of progress.

Trump was meeting with his team and getting regular updates, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Trump was also tweeting Monday to keep up the pressure and tout what he says will be the wall's benefits.

"Time for us to save billions of dollars a year and have, at the same time, far greater safety and control!" he wrote.

It's unclear how many House Republicans, with just a few weeks left in the majority before relinquishing power to House Democrats, will even show up this week for possible votes. Many say it's up to Trump and Democrats to cut a deal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber Monday hoping for a "bipartisan collaborative spirit" that would enable Congress to finish its work.

"We need to make a substantial investment in the integrity of our border," McConnell said. "And we need to close out the year's appropriation process."

More than 800,000 government workers are preparing for the uncertainty ahead.

The dispute could affect nine of the 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests.

About half the workers would be forced to continue working without immediate pay. Others would be sent home. Congress often approves their pay retroactively, even if they were ordered to stay home.

"Our members are asking how they are supposed to pay for rent, food, and gas if they are required to work without a paycheck," said a statement from J. David Cox Sr., president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the large federal worker union. "The holiday season makes these inquiries especially heart-wrenching."

Many agencies, including the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, are already funded for the year and will continue to operate as usual, regardless of whether Congress and the president reach agreement this week.

Congress already approved funding this year for about 75 percent of the government's discretionary account for the budget year that began Oct. 1.

The U.S. Postal Service, busy delivering packages for the holiday season, wouldn't be affected by any government shutdown because it's an independent agency.

Trump said last week he would be "proud" to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his 2016 campaign promise to build a border wall.

Democratic leaders Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, in a meeting last week at the White House, suggested keeping funding for a border wall at its current level, $1.3 billion. Trump had neither accepted nor rejected the Democrats' offer, telling them he would take a look.

"He is not going to get the wall in any form," Schumer said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. He said Republicans should join in the Democrats' offer. "Then, if the president wants to debate the wall next year, he can. I don't think he'll get it. But he shouldn't use innocent workers as hostage for his temper tantrum."

Schumer on Monday said he had yet to hear from Trump on whether he will accept the Democratic offer. Speaking on the Senate floor, he warned that "going along with the Trump shutdown is a futile act" because House Democrats would quickly approve government funding in January.

One option for lawmakers would be to provide stopgap funding for a few weeks, until the new Congress convenes Jan. 3, when Pelosi is poised to become House speaker.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, who is in line to become the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, said a stopgap bill could be one way to resolve the issue or a longer-term bill that includes money for border security.

A Section on 12/18/2018