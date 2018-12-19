PHOTO: Suspect in standoff that shut down Maumelle Boulevard, I-430 ramp has surrendered, police say

iDrive Arkansas traffic cameras capture apparent standoff between law enforcement and an armed subject. - Photo by Department of Transportation

A man who entered into a standoff with police on Maumelle Boulevard in Pulaski County Wednesday morning has surrendered following a domestic incident and a vehicle chase, authorities said.

Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said officers were called earlier in the morning to the 19300 block of Cantrell Road in reference to a domestic situation between a man and a woman.

While police were en route, they received a call about shots being fired at the location, the spokesman said. The man then got into a white SUV with two toddlers and fled the scene while police pursued, Ford said.

Officers said the chase ended in the area near exit 12 on Interstate 430. Police shut down Maumelle Boulevard and the area surrounding the exit.

Ford told an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the two children were safe in police custody and the suspect surrendered after an hour-long standoff.

Officer Amy Cooper, spokeswoman with the North Little Rock Police Department, said shortly after 10 a.m. that officers were in the area of Maumelle Boulevard with an armed person who had barricaded himself in a vehicle.

"We ask that anyone who may be traveling in that direction to take an alternate route while this issue is resolved," Cooper said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation website shows the northbound exit 12 off-ramp was shut down by 9:59 a.m. due to a "police situation." As of 11:39 a.m., the roadway was no longer listed as closed.

Cooper said the incident was a Little Rock Police Department situation and the North Little Rock Police Department was on scene in a supporting role.

Information for this article was contributed by Clara Turnage of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.