Arkansas man jailed in connection with fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- William Garland Smith, a 75-year-old man from Prairie Grove, was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting death of another man.

Smith, of 16181 S. Applehill Road, is being held in the Washington County Detention Center facing a charge of first-degree murder. No bond has been set.

The dead man is Shane Crawford, 62, from the Prairie Grove area, according to a probable cause report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Steve McGhee said he was driving on South Applehill Road when he was flagged down by a man who said he was Shane and that he was shot. McGhee said he saw other people in the yard of the residence where he picked up Crawford.

McGhee said he took Crawford to Meade Avenue in Lincoln. Crawford slumped over in the truck, McGhee said, and he called 911 and saw Crawford had a gunshot wound to his back.

An ambulance took Crawford to Washington Regional Medical Center where he died from his wound. Crawford's body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.