Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 10

Clinton and Jessica Crye, Cabot, son.

Nikki and Alex Burns Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 12

Quincey Smith and Ryan Ashley, Little Rock, son.

LaKyra and Nathan Thomas Jr., Benton, daughter.

Youssef Aachoui and Awatif Massik, Little Rock, daughter.

Kraylin Wiggins Sr. and Shayla Torrence, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 13

Wesley and Jessica Buchman, Little Rock, son.

Joseph Avalos and Andrea Garcia Torres, Little Rock, son.

Jace and Elizabeth Carter, Redfield, daughter.

Colton and Cheyenne Barker, Cabot, son.

Scott Peeler and Melissa Walsh, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 14

Jimmy and Laura Ritchie, Little Rock, son.

John and Lauren Simmons, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 15

Kelsey and Tonie Horton Jr., Redfield, son.

Michael and Mallory Christian, Little Rock, daughter.

Justin and Amber Witham, Benton, daughter.

Bryan and Brandie Castleberry, White Hall, son.

George Watson II and Camie Cole, Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Corey Howard, 35, and Letisha Howard, 37, both of Little Rock.

Morgan Mosley, 25, and Jeremy Laymance, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Joshua Mullins, 27, and Michelle Tarmann, 28, both of Batesville.

Courtney Hammock, 32, and Mary Delaughter, 35, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Dehn, 29, and Melissa Purdy, 37, both of Sherwood.

Stacey Johnson, 28, and Carroway Herring, 29, both of Little Rock.

April Gibbs, 37, and Thomas Weatherspoon, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Cheyenne Lark, 32, and Dmarcus Roberts, 28, both of Little Rock.

Miles Ross, 26, and Lei Brist, 26, both of Cabot.

Samer Al-Khateeb, 29 and Lina Al Azzawi, 23, both of Omaha, Neb.

Arif Ansari, 31, and Nutan Bodke, 26, both of Little Rock.

Al Harper, 63, and Sherry Abdullah, 45, both of Little Rock.

Dustin Grier, 21, and Delaney Warren, 21, both of Little Rock.

Dustin Hendricks, 27, and Cheyanne Baty, 22, both of England.

Robert Norman, 48, and Julie Howe, 42, both of Redfield.

Divorces

FILED

18-4642 Danielle Butler v. John Butler.

18-4648 John Harper v. Laurie Harper.

18-4652 Francesca Baker v. Bryan Baker.

18-4653 Eddie McDade v. Shaunketa Alexander.

18-4654 Melvin Ousley v. Yolanda Ousley.

18-4655 Tracy Smith v. Teresa Smith.

18-4656 Tiffany Becerra v. Jose Becerra.

GRANTED

17-2453 Gloria Turner v. Melvin Turner.

17-3937 Clarence Wilson Jr. v. Melissa Wilson.

17-4279 Shelby Skinner v. Michael Skinner.

18-1514 Karla Ware v. Marcus Ware.

18-1717 Otis Davis v. Erma Davis.

18-2509 Amber Kirkendoll v. Stacey Kirkendoll Jr.

18-3086 Eni Jolon Salazar v. Maximilliano Juarez.

18-3412 Albert L. Scott Jr. v. Tasha Scott.

18-3560 Triva Perry v. Jerome Perry.

18-3778 Laura Moore v. Brandon Moore.

18-3860 Tiffany Adair v. Arlo Rice.

18-3932 Lucille Jerry v. Randy Jerry.

18-4131 Bryan Sparks v. Pamela Sparks.

18-4144 Raylee Furman v. Joshua Furman.

18-4284 Sandra Durham v. Joseph Pittman.

18-4292 Alva Kruse v. Phillip Kruse.

Metro on 12/19/2018