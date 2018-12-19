Inaugural events announced for Arkansas governor's 2nd term

LITTLE ROCK — The start of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's second term is being marked with two days of inaugural events next month.

Hutchinson's inaugural committee on Wednesday announced the events celebrating Hutchinson's second term. Hutchinson, a Republican who was first elected in 2014, won re-election last month.

Hutchinson will take the oath of office at the state Capitol on Jan. 15 and will deliver his inaugural address on the Capitol steps at noon that day. An inaugural prayer service at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The events also include a $20 a person "Red White & 'Cue" inaugural party on Jan. 14 and a $100 per person inaugural ball at the Statehouse Convention Center on Jan. 15.