Kroger to test unmanned vehicles

Nuro robotics company and grocery chain Kroger have teamed up to test-market grocery delivery service to customers via the autonomous vehicle called the R1.

DAYTON, Ohio -- Kroger announced Tuesday that, in partnership with robotics company Nuro, it is introducing unmanned vehicles to its test market in Scottsdale, Ariz. Since August, the partners have operated a self-driving Prius fleet to deliver groceries, but each had a human passenger. The vehicles have completed nearly 1,000 deliveries.

Kroger now is launching the unmanned R1 vehicle, which has no driver or passengers, just groceries and other goods. It will be monitored by humans in another vehicle.

"Nuro envisions a world without errands, where everything is on-demand and can be delivered affordably. Operating a delivery service using our custom unmanned vehicles is an important first step toward that goal," Nuro President and co-founder Dave Ferguson said.

The R1, when summoned, will travel within a 1-mile radius of the Fry's Food grocery store just east of the Phoenix Zoo.

It will travel up to 25 miles per hour on residential roads but will stay clear of main roads or highways, according to Pam Giannonatti at Kroger Co., which owns Fry's.

Kroger has launched several initiatives in recent years, including grocery delivery through Instacart and its grocery pickup option, formerly known as Kroger ClickList. Digital sales increased 60 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2017.

"Kroger customers are looking for new, convenient ways to feed their families and purchase the products they need quickly through services like pickup and delivery," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer. "Our autonomous delivery pilot with Nuro over the past few months continues to prove the benefit of the flexible and reliable technology."

Attempts to deploy fully autonomous vehicles on public streets have been limited by technological hurdles, as well as safety concerns.

Uber pulled its self-driving cars out of Arizona this year after the death in March of woman who was run over by one of the ride-hailing service's robotic vehicles while she crossed a darkened street in a Phoenix suburb. It was the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle.

That vehicle had a backup driver at the wheel.

Nuro was founded in 2016 by Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu, two key engineers from Google's self-driving project, which eventually morphed into the Waymo autonomous business. Nuro, which is based in Mountain View, Calif., and has raised $92 million in funding, decided to focus on creating tiny self-driving cars -- they measure 104 inches long by 43 inches wide by 70 inches high -- that would solely make local deliveries.

"We built a great relationship with Nuro, and safety has always been their top priority," Giannonatti said. "They have been piloting this for quite some time, so we trust our partners."

Customers, after placing orders on their smartphones or laptops, will get text messages when the groceries are on the way. Another message will alert them when the grocery deliveries are curbside. Once the vehicle arrives, the customers will receive punch codes to open the doors of the vehicle, Giannonatti said.

Customers will pay a flat fee of $5.95 and can request same-day or next-day delivery. Nuro declined to discuss its financial arrangement with Fry's. Once the company removes most of the human labor from deliveries, the company can reduce the cost further and eventually serve people who cannot afford deliveries today, he said.

Other startups are now moving self-driving technology off roads altogether and onto sidewalks, avoiding the risks of traffic. (There are regulatory hurdles here, too.) Postmates, a San Francisco delivery startup, announced plans last week to offer a service that features a robotic shopping cart that runs along sidewalks and has digital eyes that blink every now and again. Still other companies are targeting long-haul trucking, in which driverless vehicles carry cases of beer and other goods, but not passengers.

"After maybe biting off more than they could chew, people are concentrating on one particular part of the problem they might be able to actually make money from," said Tarin Ziyaee, who worked on autonomous technologies at Apple and who recently left Voyage, a company that is taking self-driving cars to retirement communities.

As a whole, autonomous vehicles are still three to four years from the point where they can make regular trips with no safety drivers, said Don Burnette, chief executive and founder of the driverless trucking company Kodiak Robotics. Autonomous passenger services, he added, are more like seven to 10 years away.

"The more people work on urban self-driving, the more they realize what a long road it is," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Holly Shively of Cox News Service, by staff members of The Associated Press, and by Cade Metz of The New York Times.

Business on 12/19/2018