Stop with the drums

There was an item in your editorial section on Dec. 10 criticizing Alexandra Petri, columnist for The Washington Post, who ranked 100 Christmas songs from best to worst. The writer of this editorial disagreed with her ranking "Little Drummer Boy" at 100.

I couldn't agree with her more.

Think about it: This woman has just given birth to her first child. There was no medicine to ease the pain, and her husband was the only one there who could give any assistance. Finally, it is over and both mother and baby are trying to recover from a very painful, exhausting ordeal.

Then, in comes this kid wanting to beat on a drum.

I can't remember exactly how Dave Barry said it, so I will paraphrase: If I were Joseph, I would personally have seen to it that that kid made a hasty trip to the emergency room to have his drumsticks surgically removed from his "rumpa pum pum."

Have a merry Christmas.

PAUL McCAMMON

North Little Rock

Warming to science?

Mr. Editor, it was a pleasure to see your editorial on the value of technical competence.

You commented on the uninformed questions by the House Judiciary Committee when they asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai about political bias in Google's search engine. Pichai's simple answers clearly showed there was no bias. They should have done their homework before "meeting with one of the smartest technical minds in the country," you wrote.

Fair enough.

This is a refreshing change from your past editorial stance, which it appears has been seriously anti-science. Is this a hint of things to come? Can we expect editorials on global warming based on the work of the Pichais of climate science? Those experts are at least as good at climate science as Pichai is at Google technology.

In the past you have promoted papers

that, you say, contradict warming, but those papers do not withstand scrutiny by the science community and are never heard from again. Yet it seems you treat each paper as if it outweighs the combined weight of all other papers on the other side of the balance.

All the while the Earth continues to warm. The Pichais of climate science calculate that warming doubled the number of trees burned in the California wildfires this year.

Given this, can we now expect the state's newspaper to accept its responsibility to get things right on climate change so the readers are informed rather than ignorant? "Special interest groups will take advantage of that ignorance," you write, "and that's terrible for voters."

LARRY COLEMAN

Little Rock

Know when to fold ...

I love Russellville's response to the casinos: "No dice."

Guess you just gotta speak their language.

R.G. HOWARD

North Little Rock

Protect Buffalo River

I enjoyed the story and photos about the Christmas decorations at the Governor's Mansion capturing the beauty of Spavinaw Creek in Benton County. Spavinaw is a beautiful place that has special meaning to our governor and first lady where they went on her first visit to the governor's home state. The decorations are a reminder of how much natural areas mean to our governor as well as many other people. The memories and the beauty fill your soul with a special feeling when you experience nature.

The Buffalo National River is one of those special places for millions of people in Arkansas and from all over America.

C&H Hog Farms raises a significant risk to this national treasure. Pollution threatens the beauty and the experience of the river today and for the future. Saving the Buffalo from the dam is the legacy of Dr. Neil Compton, John Paul Hammerschmidt, and Orval Faubus. I ask our current governor and legislators: "What do you want your legacy to be?" I want it to be the governor who protected the Buffalo National River again for future generations. Please uphold the denied permit and establish a permanent moratorium on CAFOs in the watershed.

It is your legacy and our future.

LOWELL COLLINS

Bentonville

Our senators' votes

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette feature "How Arkansas' Congressional Delegation Voted," always worth reading, contained three revealing items on Dec. 16.

Jonathan Kobes confirmed as U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals judge by 51-50 vote: American Bar Association rating--"not qualified" because he "lacks knowledge of the law, or ability to write about complex matters in a clear and cogent manner." Votes: Boozman "yes," Cotton "yes." IRS scrutiny of dark money political donors, passed 50-49: SJRes64 "would nullify a Trump administration rule making it more difficult for the IRS to police the sources of 'dark money' flowing into the American political system." Votes: Boozman "no," Cotton "no." U.S. withdrawal from Yemen, passed 56-41. SJRes54 "would require the administration to end U.S. military support of a Saudi-led coalition waging war against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen unless Congress authorizes the action." Votes: Boozman "no," Cotton "no."

Once upon a time, Arkansas' senators had a reputation for independence and conscience.

ROBERT B. LEFLAR

Fayetteville

Editorial on 12/19/2018