LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas hosts Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech 25, Arkansas 24 - 3:53 left first half

The teams traded scores since the last break, a Georgia Tech timeout. Daniel Gafford scored easily in the restricted area and the Yellow Jackets' James Banks hit a jumper immediately out of the timeout.

Jose Alvarado, in transition, attempted to throw up a floater over Gafford prior to the break and Gafford not-so-politely swatted it nearly into the Arkansas student section behind the Georgia Tech basket.

Georgia Tech 23, Arkansas 22 - 4:37 left first half

Isaiah Joe shot fakes his way into a midrange jumper and buries it to pull Arkansas within one. He has a team-high eight points and the Razorbacks are suddenly 6 of their last 8 from the floor. Mason Jones also canned a wide-open 3 after missing his first four attempts.

Georgia Tech 19, Arkansas 15 - 7:38 left first half

The Razorbacks are finally showing some defensive toughness - and making a few shots.

Desi Sills buried Arkansas' first 3-pointer at the 10:25 mark and re-energized the Arkansas crowd. Georgia Tech followed with a turnover and Reggie Chaney scored at the rim on the ensuing possession.

Isaiah Joe then hit a pair of 3s, one a stepback from the right wing that kind of gives you an idea why he appeared on a 2019 NBA Draft top 50 recently, and the other causally from the top of the key.

Joe leads Arkansas with six points early on while Alvarado leads all scorers with 10. He calmly sunk a midrange jumper from just beyond the free throw line to silent what became a pretty rowdy crowd during the Hogs' run.

Georgia Tech 15, Arkansas 4 - 11:34 left first half

Arkansas' play after the first media timeout was no better than its start. Razorbacks are now 1/11 from the floor and 0/8 from 3-point range. Gabe Osabuohien scored the only points between the breaks on a pair of free throws after attacking the rim without hesitation.

Arkansas has scored on only two of 14 possessions, missed on its last nine shots and hasn't scored in 2:25. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 7/15 shooting and Alvarado has a game-high eight points and five rebounds standing at 6-0.

Georgia Tech 9, Arkansas 2 - 15:44 left first half

Less than ideal start for Arkansas on both ends. Razorbacks have opened the game 1/8 from the floor and 0/5 from deep. Isaiah Joe is 0/2 and Mason Jones has missed all three of his triple tries. Daniel Gafford has Arkansas' only score so far.

Georgia Tech is 4/6 from the floor and Jose Alvarado has four to lead the way early. Prior to the media timeout, Jones threw the ball out of bounds trying to hit Jalen Harris on an outlet pass following a Georgia Tech score.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

The Razorbacks are aiming for their eighth win of the season and second over a Power 5 opponent at home. I'll be keeping an eye on Adrio Bailey tonight to see if he can break out of a bit of a funk. He has scored just two points and is 1/9 from the floor over Arkansas' last two games after five straight games reaching double figures.

Georgia Tech's starters: Michael Devoe, James Banks, Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado and Khalid Moore.

The Yellow Jackets enter tonight off a 10-point loss to Gardner Webb on Monday. Georgia Tech is far from the best offensive team the Razorbacks will play this season, but have been fairly solid defensively, ranking in the top 20 nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com.