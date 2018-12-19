LR couple pulled from blaze; both die

An elderly couple died Tuesday evening after their house caught fire in east Little Rock, a Fire Department spokesman said.

Little Rock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver said firefighters responded to a call at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about flames coming from the roof of a structure at 723 Apperson St.

When firefighters arrived, they knocked down the front door and found an elderly woman lying on the floor in the front room of the building, carried her out into the front yard and began rendering first aid, Weaver said.

Firefighters also found an elderly man in the residence, he said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Weaver said. Their names and ages were unavailable Tuesday night.

Though no cause of the fire was immediately clear, Weaver said the flames seemed to primarily affect the living room of the house and that only about 20 percent of the house was burned.

The coroner will determine cause of death, but Weaver said there were burns on the bodies as well as a high likelihood of smoke inhalation.

Because no one witnessed the deaths, the Little Rock Police Department will conduct an investigation, Weaver said.

Metro on 12/19/2018