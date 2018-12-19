Man arrested on multiple charges after pursuit in Arkansas

A reportedly intoxicated Jacksonville man was arrested Monday night on multiple charges after allegedly leading Arkansas State Police on a high-speed pursuit and fighting with a trooper trying to take him into custody.

James Franklin Wells III, 36, was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and charged with a felony count of fleeing in a vehicle, punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, first offense, reckless driving, resisting arrest and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

A passenger, Rebecca Rose Couch, 29, of Cabot, was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government operations for not cooperating with state police during the incident.

Wells was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond and holds out of Pulaski and Saline County and Couch was being held on $1,000 bond. Both are set to appear Jan. 7 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Trooper Ryan Wingo spotted a white Kia Sorento eastbound in front of him on the King Expressway that merged lanes without signaling and then began passing vehicles. After clocking the vehicle at 70 mph, he pulled it over on the expressway.

Wingo approached the driver's window and informed the driver, later identified as Wells, why he had stopped him and asked for his driver's license. He said the driver tucked his head down and accelerated the Kia, fleeing from Wingo as he was standing next to the vehicle.

Wingo jumped back into his unit and pursued the Kia, catching up to it as it took the McLeod Street exit and then turned right on McLeod. The Kia turned left into oncoming traffic onto Lakeshore Drive as the pursuit continued, reaching speeds up to 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The Kia continued to cross the centerline into the oncoming traffic lane until it reached the 1400 block of Lakeshore where it "suddenly stopped and started to rotate counterclockwise toward the left side of the road," Wingo said, crossing a private parking lot and coming to rest in a grassy area.

Wingo used his front bumper to pin the driver's door shut and noted Wells was attempting to exit through the passenger door. Wingo got out and commanded Wells to stop, but Wells was able to climb out the passenger side, where he fell to the ground. Wingo got on top of him and attempted to handcuff him.

Wingo states Wells continued to resist and rolled onto his stomach. After Wingo dry stunned him on the left side, he was finally able to get control of Wells' hands, take him into custody and put him in the back of his unit.

Then Wingo made contact with three other occupants of the Kia who had stayed in the vehicle, including Couch, the front seat passenger, who was complaining of a head injury sustained while Wells was attempting to climb out her door.

While Wingo was trying to identify the other two occupants, both the Kia and his unit shifted and his unit "started to roll down the hill" where it collided with a tree and came to rest. Wells was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs emergency room. Wingo noted he could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from him.

One of the back seat passengers was identified as Michael Huss, 47, and the other gave Wingo a name and date of birth that later turned out to be false. Couch and Huss were both also taken to CHI St. Vincent for treatment of injuries but the other back seat passenger left the scene on foot and refused medical treatment.

Once at the hospital, Wingo was able to identify Wells and determined he had multiple felony warrants, a suspended driver's license and was on active supervised probation.

Wells allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, but refused to take a chemical test. He reportedly stated, "I'm drunk and there's no reason to take a test."

Wingo states while talking to Couch and Huss he noticed there were differences in their stories. Couch allegedly first claimed she didn't know Wells at all even though Wells and Huss said Couch was dating Wells. After confronting her about what they said, Couch reportedly admitted she knew Wells, but only as "L.J" and didn't know his real name.

Wingo told Couch she was going to be charged for obstructing government operations and she reportedly became belligerent and started cursing loudly in the emergency room where other patients could hear so she was also charged with disorderly conduct.

At that point, a man with the name given by the third passenger came to the emergency room and told Wingo he was not the one who had been in the vehicle. He said the person in the vehicle was his brother claiming to be him and Wingo confirmed he was not the same person. Huss then allegedly confessed to lying about who the third passenger was so he was charged with obstructing governmental operations and released on citation.