Man arrested twice in 1 day in Arkansas

A Camden man is charged with obstruction of governmental operations, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to reports from the Camden Police Department.

Reports state that on Nov. 24, CPD Officer Jacob Van Assche was dispatched to the Lincoln Center housing complex on a property dispute report. Dispatch stated that the reporting party was uncooperative and sounded intoxicated.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party who gave his name as King Junior (later correctly identified Harold Stephens). Stephens said that he was trying to leave, but his wife had his keys. Officers reported that they could smell alcohol coming from Stephens.

Officers made contact with Stephens’ wife, who said she was arguing over him drinking and that she wouldn’t let him drive.

When officers again made contact with Stephens, he asked about his bank card and requested to leave. VanAssche told Stephens he was in unfit to operate a motor vehicle , but offered to take him someplace he could stay. Stephens was transported to his cousin’s home where he became combative with officers.

Officers contacted Lt. Parker and she said there were no reports of a King Junior, but his given birthday matched that of Harold Stephens. Stephens again gave his name as King Junior until officers confronted him with the information, at which point he confessed his real name.

Stephens was taking into custody and began yelling profanities towards officers. Stephens was then charged with disorderly conduct.

He was transported without incident, but while at the station, began to complain about arm pain. He then began to yell for an ambulance. EMS was contacted and Stephens was told to remove his jewelry. Stephens refused to comply and only smiled at officers. Officers attempted to remove the jewelry and Stephens flexed his hands in a way to make it impossible to take his watch off. Once the officer was near taking his watch off, Stephens pushed his thumb out and broke the band. He then smiled and said, “Aw man, that was expensive.”

Stephens was commaned to take his shoes off, took one off and sat down stating his legs no longer worked. When put in the holding cell he began to crawl around and asked for the “ETA” on the ambulence.

EMS arrived to examine Stephens and found no injuries. Stephens was realeased into the custody of EMS on a criminal citation and given a court date of Jan. 2.

Officers were later called to OCMC in reference to Stephens refusing to leave. He had been discharged, but refuse to leave without his x-ray paperwork.

Hospital personnel explained to Stephens that he would not be able to receive his paperwork at that time. The officer explained to Stephens that the hospital was discharching him and if he refused to leave he would be arrested for criminal trespassing. Stephens then refused to leave and was arrested.