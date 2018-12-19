Teen recaptured after escape from Arkansas State Hospital

A 19-year-old man who has multiple open felony cases was recaptured after he escaped from the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock on Wednesday, a hospital official said.

Authorities reported that Lamel Lamont Yancy was back in the psychiatric facility's custody by around 3 p.m. The patient escaped from the hospital around 9:50 a.m., according a news release from Arkansas State Hospital Police Chief Perry Wyse. While the teen was being "escorted to another area of the hospital," he scaled a 12-foot perimeter fence, evading the staff, Wyse said.

Yancy's open felony cases include theft of property, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree battery, theft by receiving and residential burglary.

A Nov. 5 court order states that Yancy was to be committed to the custody of the state Department of Human Services and was to be evaluated at the Arkansas State Hospital. Yancy is to return to court when he can "understand the proceedings against him" and "assist effectively in his own defense," the order shows.

The teen has an IQ of 40, less than half of what is considered average intelligence, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.