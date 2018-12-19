Little Rock man stabbed in the back during fight, authorities say

A Little Rock man was hospitalized Monday evening after police said he was stabbed during an argument.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to the 8300 block of West 46th Street in reference to a stabbing. Officers said they have responded to this location on multiple times for disturbances.

Police said when they arrived they found a 53-year-old man lying on the kitchen floor with an "excessive amount of blood" beside him. The assailant had left the scene by the time law enforcement had arrived, a Little Rock Police Department report states.

A witness told police that the victim and the person who stabbed him had been drinking and got into a disturbance. The witness said the disturbance had died down, but later in the day the two people got into a fight in the kitchen. During the fight, the assailant grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the back, according to the report.

Officers said the victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.