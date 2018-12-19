Police: Arkansan's pickup hit by gunfire while he was driving in Little Rock

A 59-year-old man told authorities his pickup truck was shot at early Tuesday morning while he was driving down a Little Rock street, a report states.

The Little Rock man said that around 12:10 p.m. he was driving his 1997 Ford Ranger westbound on Wright Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard when his pickup was hit by gunfire, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim said he noticed a black Lincoln, which had been driving in the opposite direction, quickly turn around and head toward him. He said the Lincoln came up close behind him and shortly afterward he heard a bullet hit his rear windshield.

The 59-year-old said he drove away from the area and the black car's driver didn't pursue him. The man said he wasn't injured during the gunfire.

Police said they collected a bullet from the vehicle, but no suspects have been identified.