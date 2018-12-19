Museum's award goes to sculptor

Vanessa German, a sculptor, painter, activist and poet, was awarded $200,000 from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Monday.

The Don Tyson prize, a biennial award established in honor of the former Springdale mogul, began taking nominations earlier this year. According to Crystal Bridges, a national jury of museum peers and art historians reviewed the applications and chose German, "recognizing her artwork as pushing boundaries and taking risks in the field of American art, as well as positively impacting her community through art experiences."

Arkansas philanthropists Alice Walton and John Tyson, both members of the Crystal Bridges board of directors, were in attendance to present the prize to German in Pittsburgh.

Some of her works, which draw influence from traditional folklore, modern politics, economic strife and the supernatural, can be found at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. German is to speak at the museum April 24 as part of the the museum's Distinguished Speaker Series.

German is the second recipient of the award. The first was the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., in 2016 for its preservation of primary papers and records by influential artists since its establishment in 1954

In remarks to reporters, Lauren Haynes, a curator at Crystal Bridges, said German's work was "inspiring, socially relevant" and has a significant impact on "the contemporary art world as a whole."

