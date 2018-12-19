• Actress Shirley MacLaine will receive AARP the Magazine's lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year. The magazine announced Tuesday that MacLaine will accept the Career Achievement Award at a ceremony on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will premiere on PBS on Feb. 15. MacLaine won an Oscar for best actress for her role in the 1983 film Terms of Endearment. She's also an Emmy winner and received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards. MacLaine says in a statement that the award "means a lot to me personally." The actor joins previous Career Achievement honorees, including Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro.

• Years before he dove into the Aquaman role in the DC Comics-inspired movies, Jason Momoa captivated audiences as the imposing warlord Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. Though the character -- who was the husband of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen -- met an early demise during the show's first season, Momoa says he never wonders what it'd be like had Drogo lived on the wildly popular HBO series. "I'm actually really, really happy with how it all turned out because, you know, you just can't keep that character alive," Momoa said in an interview. "Even when I watch it, it just wouldn't fit. Khaleesi [Daenerys] ... I feel like she inherits that strength, and she has to be by herself and do it that way." And though it's been more than seven years since Momoa last appeared in an episode, the popularity of his character has prevailed. "I don't know any other character that's done one season out of eight or nine that people just go [wild],"Momoa said. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in April. Aquaman hits theaters Friday.

• Jeff Bridges may have once been considered as one of Hollywood's most under-appreciated actors, but next month's Golden Globe Awards will showcase his life and illustrious career next month by bestowing him one of its highest honors. Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 76th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 6, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday. The actor has been praised for starring in films, including Crazy Heart, True Grit, Hell or High Water and The Big Lebowski, which became a cult classic thanks to his nonchalant, knit-sweater-wearing character Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski. Bridges, 69, won a Globe in 2010 for best actor for his role in Crazy Heart. He went on to win an Academy Award that year. Past recipients of the DeMille Award include Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, actress Shirley MacLaine poses for a portrait to promote the film, "The Last Word," at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bridges arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Times at the El Royale." The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday that Bridges will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Jan. 6, 2019.

