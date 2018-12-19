U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks Tuesday at the Capitol in Phoenix after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (rear) announced that he would appoint her to the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Sen. John McCain.

Arizona seat goes to losing candidate

PHOENIX — Arizona’s governor on Tuesday appointed U.S. Rep. Martha McSally to replace Sen. Jon Kyl in the seat that belonged to the late John McCain, sending the GOP congressman back to Washington just a month after she lost a tight race for the state’s other Senate seat.

McSally, a former air force colonel, lost to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema in November after a bruising contest in which she contended Sinema committed “treason” by making anti-war remarks in 2003. Now, McSally will join the Senate the same day that Sinema is sworn in.

“Arizona needs someone who understands the critical issues, can get to work on day one, and who embodies the spirit of service,” Gov. Doug Ducey said at a news conference.

The governor said Sinema will be sworn in first on Jan. 3 when the Senate reconvenes after the holidays, making her Arizona’s senior senator and its first woman to serve in the chamber.

McSally will serve until 2020, when voters will elect someone to serve the final two years of McCain’s term.

“I look forward to working closely with Kyrsten Sine-ma in the Senate, as we did in the House,” McSally said.

Florida vote official fights suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Calling her suspension “malicious” and politically motivated, a former Florida elections official is asking a federal judge to reinstate her after she was removed from office by Gov. Rick Scott.

Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano, who are both Republicans. Snipes is a Democrat who worked in one of the state’s Democratic strongholds.

The lawsuit contends that Snipes’ due-process rights were violated and that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

Snipes, first appointed to her post by then-Gov. Jeb Bush in 2003 and then elected to the job, came under withering criticism for her handling of this year’s elections and a legally required recount in close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

At the close of the recount, Snipes agreed to resign as of Jan. 4 instead of serving out the two years left in her term. But in late November, Scott suspended her immediately from office. Snipes responded by saying she was rescinding her resignation.

John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, criticized the lawsuit, saying: “This lawsuit is a desperate move from someone who has already officially submitted her resignation.”

Yemeni mom wins U.S. OK to see ill son

A Yemeni mother on Tuesday won her fight for a waiver from the U.S. government’s travel ban that would allow her to go to California to see her dying 2-year-old son.

Shaima Swileh planned to fly to San Francisco today after the U.S. State Department granted her a visa, said Basim Elkarra of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Sacramento, whose lawyers sued this week.

The boy’s father, Ali Hassan, is a U.S. citizen who traveled with their son, Abdullah, to California in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder after the boy’s health worsened.

Swileh and the boy had been living in Egypt, and she had hoped to accompany them but was not given a visa to enter the United States. Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban enacted under President Donald Trump.

As Swileh and her husband fought for a waiver, their son’s health declined. Last week, doctors at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland put him on life support.

Chicago police: Officers didn’t see train

CHICAGO — Two Chicago officers walking on city commuter train tracks Monday night apparently were keeping an eye on an approaching northbound train as they searched for a shooting suspect and didn’t hear another train that came up fast behind them, police said.

There’s no indication the officers saw the South Shore train before it struck and killed them, according to video taken by a body camera on one of the officers.

“They had no idea the train was behind them,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Based largely on the body camera footage, Guglielmi released new details Tuesday about the deaths of officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31.

The officers had been called to the area around 6:20 p.m. after a sensor picked up the sound of gunfire, police officials said.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said a person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.