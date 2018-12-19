Top DB Greg Brooks flips from Mississippi State to Arkansas

Four-star cornerback Greg Brooks flipped his commitment from Mississippi State to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Brooks officially visited Arkansas for the LSU game on Nov. 10 and that was enough to convince him to be a Razorback.

“I feel I would have a good a good education and I feel like I would have early playing time,” Brooks said.

Brooks (5-11, 175 pounds) of Harvey (La.) West Jefferson, also had scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Kansas State and numerous others. He had been pledged to the Bulldogs since June.

ESPN rates Brooks a four-star recruit, No. 35 cornerback in the nation and No. 18 prospect in Louisiana. He recorded 55 tackles and five interceptions as a junior.

The Hogs hosted five official and numerous unofficial visitors, including several Arkansas commitments, for the LSU game. Brooks hit it off with the other future Hogs.

“They made me feel like I was one myself,” Brooks said.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper recruited Brooks.