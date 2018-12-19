100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1918

• In the arrests of George Lemons and Will Hayes, both about 20, and the recovery of $2,060 worth of stolen property yesterday, Little Rock police believe they have broken up a gang of burglars that has been systematically looting local business firms for several months past. Both of the youths are idlers, according to the police. Lemons was arrested by officers who were lying in wait when he entered the room occupied by Hayes. ... Hayes was arrested in the pool hall of Thalheimer Brothers ... by detectives yesterday afternoon.

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1968

WASHINGTON -- Representative David H. Pryor (Dem., Ark.) of Camden has been invited to witness the Apollo 8 space shot liftoff at Cape Kennedy, Fla., his office said Wednesday. The announcement said Pryor would fly to Florida Friday morning for the Saturday launching. Pryor was invited to witness the liftoff because he is a member of the Appropriations Committee subcommittee for independent offices, which handles the budget of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1993

• Motorists can begin displaying their love for the University of Arkansas on their license plates next summer. The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville is the first school in the state to receive enough applications to qualify for special state-issued license plates that will be available July 1. The license plate will feature a large Razorback in red and the name "University of Arkansas" in blue -- an official state-issued tag that can replace a driver's current license plate ... Proceeds will go toward academic scholarships at the University.

10 years ago

Dec. 19, 2008

• In a combined investment of $40 million, developers will build the proposed Aloft hotel in a different location and add a mixed-use retail development to Little Rock's River Market District. McKibbon Hotel Group Inc. will move its planned seven story Aloft hotel to Commerce and Third streets in downtown Little Rock, just up and across the street from its original proposed location. The old site, at the corner of Commerce Street and President Clinton Avenue, will be used for a four-story mixed-use retail complex. The first floor would contain 15,000 square feet of retail space. The second floor would have a multiscreen cinema and restaurants. Residential or office space would top the building.

