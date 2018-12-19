Prices of Little Rock sites top $5M

The Boyle Building and Two Union Plaza, the two properties on the south side of Capitol Avenue between Main and Louisiana streets in downtown Little Rock, are for sale, each listed with price tags north of $5 million.

The Boyle Building -- a vacant, nearly 100-year-old property that actually has a Main Street address -- is listed for $5,995,000 by the Hathaway Group. The commercial property development and management firm began listing it last week, Stuart Mackey, a principal and the executive vice president of the firm, confirmed Tuesday. The listing was first reported by the Arkansas Times' Arkansas Blog.

Two Union Plaza, a much newer property at the corner of Capitol and Louisiana, is listed by Colliers International for $5,542,000. It was first listed Monday on loopnet.com, a database for commercial properties.

The Boyle Building is back on the market four years after the Chi Hotel Group LLC purchased the 12-story building for $4.6 million with plans to renovate the historic property and turn it into, initially, an upscale Aloft Hotel and then into a mixed-use building that included apartments.

The Boyle Building was the city's second skyscraper, with 11 stories, when it opened in 1909 as the State National Bank Building. The man it was named after, John Boyle, purchased it in 1916 after the bank failed. A 12th story was added in 1949. The building was home to Boyle Realty Co., as well as dozens of stores, offices and restaurants over the ensuing decades.

Chi Hotel Group isn't the first to try to resurrect the building. Main Street Lofts, headed by Scott Reed, acquired the property in 2012 for $1.5 million, but Reed gave up on the project after two years.

Patricia Blick, executive director of the Quapaw Quarter Association, said she is happy the property is back on the market. The organization promotes preservation of historic Little Rock properties.

"It's good to see it's sort of shaken loose and seeing if there are other folks who might be interested in rehabilitating it," she said. "I don't think it's a bad thing."

Mackey said the landmark property represents a "great mixed-use development opportunity," given its 107,000 square feet of space and its proximity to the Little Rock Technology Park, which is in the middle of developing its second phase. It also sits in middle of the downtown "Creative Corridor."

Colliers International also is pitching the location of Two Union Plaza, which is a six-story building built in 1983. It's particularly emphasizing the new 112-room AC Marriott going in across Louisiana Street, part of a $14.7 million redevelopment of the Hall-Davidson Building.

"With close proximity to the new AC Marriott and the revitalized Creative Corridor on Main Street as well as the Financial Quarter of the Commercial Business District, the property is well positioned within the Central Business District and should continue to experience positive momentum," according to a brochure for the property.

Four of the building's floors are occupied by the Arkansas Department of Community Correction and the Parole Board. The Community Correction Department announced plans in April to move to a shuttered Timex distribution center in North Little Rock.

The move to the 250,000-square-foot facility on Pike Avenue would allow the agency to consolidate under one roof its 200 parole and probation employees, who now work in offices in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

