Arkansas records season's 5th flu-related death

A fifth person has died from influenza-related causes in Arkansas this flu season, according to a report by the state Department of Health.

The report provides information on the the flu’s status in Arkansas and across the nation through Dec. 15.

This season, four of the people who died from flu-related causes were between 45 and 64 years old, including the latest death, Meg Mirivel, spokeswoman for the department, said. One was 65 or older, she said.

Since Sept. 30, over 1,600 people in the state have tested positive for the flu, the agency said. According to the department, 46 counties reported influenza cases last week, though a majority of reports came from northern and central Arkansas.

No influenza outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes or other facilities this season, the report states.

Flu seasons typically run between October and May, with cases becoming more prevalent starting in December, Mirivel said. According to officials, more than 25 to 50 million infections are reported every year. More than 200,000 people are hospitalized and 23,600 die due to seasonal flu, the agency said.