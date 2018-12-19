Stocks don't need bump

"The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations."

--Statement released by the National Rifle Association last year

Even in America, you don't need a hand grenade. Even in America, you don't need a sawed-off shotgun. Even in America, you don't need a .50-caliber machine gun.

Even in America. Even in this new, experimental, often militaristic (thank God) country founded after a bloody revolution, we have figured out that there are some weapons that never need be taken out of the gun case. Or even sold.

Oh, you can get a machine gun. If you really try. But as it happens, We the People have decided that to get one, you need to have so many licenses and so many background checks--and overcome so many hurdles--that nobody we know has one. Even in deepest, darkest, rural-est Arkansas, where everybody has a .22 for varmints, a 20-gauge for doves and a 30.06 for deer, nobody has a real machine gun.

That needs to be explained to some. Because a lot of people, smart people, don't get it. We remember the top-of-the-hour news reader on the radio who apparently didn't know the difference between a semi-automatic weapon and a fully automatic weapon. The latter is all but banned. The former is used by duck hunters.

So in this democracy, in which laws are made by our elected representatives, even gun owners have decided that certain firearms should be verboten.

So it's not that surprising that President Donald Trump found one regulation that he wanted to add to the books, and has: the banning of bump stocks.

Most Americans had never heard of bump stocks before Las Vegas. Last year, a crazy man with bump stocks on his rifles killed 58 people at a concert there. This week, President Trump told his Justice Department to ban the things.

Bump stocks effectively make semi-automatic weapons fully automatic. They attach to the stock of a rifle and use the rifle's recoil to move the gun around the ammunition--so that pulling a trigger once, and holding it down, fires all the shells in the magazine.

We haven't heard many people defending bump stocks, and for good reason. Defending them would be like the man who told the cops he wasn't drinking and driving--because he was only drinking at stop lights. Technically he might have been right. But only technically.

Previously, the lawyers at DOJ had said that bump stocks were "only" an accessory, therefore not subject to federal rules. The president told them to take a fresh look, considering Las Vegas. The department now says bump stocks allow a "shooter of a semi-automatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger" and therefore are de facto machine guns. And subject to federal rules.

Good.

Folks, when the NRA supports another regulation on the subject of guns, you know it's past time to put it on the books. Before another Las Vegas.

