Taliban talks go into second day

KABUL, Afghanistan — Talks in Abu Dhabi between the Taliban, the United States and several other countries stretched into a second day Tuesday as an Afghan government delegation arrived, raising the prospect that rebel and government representatives might meet face-to-face for the first time.

Initially, the talks between the Taliban emissaries and a team led by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, as well as officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were expected to last one day, but Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that the meetings would continue through Tuesday.

The Taliban said Monday that its delegates had no plans to meet with members of the Kabul government, which it insists is just a puppet of the Americans and too divided internally to negotiate effectively.

The government team is led by President Ashraf Ghani’s chief of staff, Abdul Salam Rahimi. According to spokesman Harun Chakhansoori, it will “begin proximity dialogue with the Taliban delegation” to prepare for a “face-to-face meeting between the two sides.”

During Monday’s talks, the Taliban insisted on the pullout of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan, according to a statement by Mujahid.